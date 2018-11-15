TV Roundup: Kumail Nanjiani Joins ‘Twilight Zone’ at CBS All Access

In today’s TV News Roundup, Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access and “The Walking Dead” reveals behind the scenes photos of Michael Cudlitz directing this week’s episode.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained exclusive photos of Michael Cudlitz‘s return to “The Walking Dead” to direct the seventh episode of season nine, airing Nov. 18 on AMC. Titled “Stradivarius,” the episode finds Carol looking for an old friend who lives alone in a wilderness infested with walkers, while survivors trek to find a new home.

PROGRAMMING

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air its 4th annual (RED) benefit show on Monday, Nov. 19 at 11:35 p.m. EST. Guests include Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, and Pharrell, showing their support for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. The special will feature a “Shopathon” showcasing (RED) products to raise money for the fight against AIDS.

CASTING

Kumail Nanjiani will join the cast of the new CBS All Access original series, “The Twilight Zone.” Previously announced cast members include host and narrator Jordan Peele as well as Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.

RENEWALS

Disney Channel series “Bunk’d” has been renewed for a fourth season. Production on the popular sitcom will resume in March 2019, starring Miranda May as Lou Hockhauser, as well as James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, and Will Buie Jr.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has ordered “The Liberator,” an animated WWII drama series that tells the true story of the U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe during the bloodiest march to victory of the Second World War. The series will follows Sparks and the 157th Infantry from the Invasion of Italy to the liberation of Dachau concentration camp.