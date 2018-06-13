TV Roundup: Disney Channel’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Sets Premiere Date

On today’s TV roundup, Disney Channel announces the premiere of “Freaky Friday” and Eddie Money’s reality series gets a second season.

GREENLIGHTS

announced “Red Table Talk” will debut an additional 13 episodes this fall, extending its first season on . Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the series brings together three generations of women with three different viewpoints, as they reveal their personal experiences and thoughts about today’s most compelling issues through intimate, and candid conversations.

RENEWALS

AXS TV’s original reality series “Real Money” — starring chart-topping rock musician Eddie Money and his family — has received an order for a 12-episode second season, up from 10 episodes in the initial go-round. Picking up where the first season left off, season two will feature the return of the entire cast — featuring Eddie Money, his wife Laurie, and children and bandmates Jesse, Dez, and Julian — as they tour across the country.

DATES

Disney Channel announced its original movie, “Freaky Friday,” will premiere Friday, Aug. 10 at 8:00-9:45 p.m., EDT/PDT on Disney Channel. The movie is a music-driven, body-swap comedy about a mother and daughter who spend a day in each other’s shoes. It is based on the original 2003 movie of the same name.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Random House has acquired a new nonfiction book by John Dickerson, co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” that will explore the history of the office of the presidency.