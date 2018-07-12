TV Roundup: Christina Applegate to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Dead to Me’

In today’s television roundup, Fox News taps anchor Chris Wallace to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and Christina Applegate is set to star in and executive produce Netflix’s “Dead to Me.”

CASTING

Christina Applegate has been tapped to star in and executive produce “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions and CBS TV Studios. According to Deadline, who first reported it, the show is being written by Feldman and is described as “a comedic “Big Little Lies.” It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.”

SPECIALS

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will conduct an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the summit with President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland next week. The interview will be presented in its entirety on Fox News Channel on Monday, July 16 and will focus on the summit, Syria, Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, arms control and where Putin sees Russia’s place in the world. This will mark Putin’s first interview with Wallace since September 2005 and his first interview with U.S. media since March 2018.