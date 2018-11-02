TV Roundup: ‘Stargirl’ Series at DC Universe Casts Anjelika Washington

In today’s TV news roundup, an exclusive first look at the upcoming Netflix children’s series “Motown Magic” and Anjelika Washington joins “Stargirl.”

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at upcoming Netflix children’s series “Motown Magic,” premiering worldwide on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Each episode’s plot is inspired by the themes and characters of classic Motown songs, featuring newly recorded covers by Ne-Yo, Becky G, BJ the Chicago Kid, Skylar Grey, Calum Scott, and Trombone Shorty. Smokey Robinson serves as executive music producer.

DATES

Season 2 of truTV’s comedy series “I’m Sorry” premieres Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season, Andrea (played by creator Andrea Savage) lands herself in new cringeworthy scenarios, joined by new guest stars Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”), Lennon Parham (“Playing House“), June Diane Raphael (“Grace and Frankie”), Scott Aukerman (“Comedy Bang! Bang!”), Rob Huebel (“Transparent”), Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You”), Kurt Braunohler (“Bob’s Burgers”), Rose Mclver (“iZombie”), Brian Stepanek (“Green Book”) and Rich Eisen (“The Rich Eisen Show”).

Facebook Watch has moved up the premiere date for “Queen America,” the 10-episode series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, three days to Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the dark comedy centers around renowned pageant coach Vicki Ellis as she tries to mold a young girl Samantha into a contender. The premiere debuts the first three episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday.

CASTING

Anjelika Washington will join the cast of “Stargirl,” a new series for the DC Universe digital subscription service, as a series regular. “Stargirl” follows highschooler Courtney Whitmore as she and an unlikely group of heroes attempt to stop the villains of the past.

Freeform has announced the cast for the pilot of upcoming ensemble drama “Breckman Rodeo.” Jess Gabor, Noah Le Gros, Kayla Wallace, Diego Josef, Vinnie Bennett and James Tarpey will join the pilot in series regular roles.

Lance Lim will appear as a guest star on two episodes of ABC comedy series “Splitting Up Together” as Gun-Woo, a teenage, underground rapper who comes to stay with his uncle in Los Angeles. Lim is known for his role as Zack on the Nickelodeon series “School of Rock.”

Karen Strassman will appear in a recurring role on season 5 of Amazon‘s “Bosch” as D.D.A. Laura Tribe, a dedicated lawyer working on a complex trial. Strassman was most recently seen as Dr. Slotnick, a recurring guest on AMC’s “Preacher.”

BEHIND THE SCENES

NBC is calling for submissions to its scripted directing programs, Female Forward, whose goal is to achieve gender parity in the director’s chair, and the Emerging Director Program, focusing on ethnically diverse men and gender non-binary talent. The submissions for both programs close Friday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Finalists will shadow a director on an NBC or NBCU Cable scripted series and are guaranteed to direct at least one episode of the series they shadow. Eligible directors can apply here.

SPECIALS

Disney and ABC are celebrating the holidays with “The 25 Days of Christmas,” featuring three televised holiday specials. The first, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airs Thursday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The second, “Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party,” airs Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney Channel, and the third, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs Christmas morning, Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. EST. The specials will be hosted by Jordan Fisher from “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” and Sarah Hyland from “Modern Family,” featuring musical performances from artists including Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Aloe Blacc, and various Disney channel stars.