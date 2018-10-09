You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: Discovery Sets 'Deep Planet' Ocean Exploration Series

In today’s TV News Roundup, Discovery announces upcoming limited series “Deep Planet,” and Epix has greenlit “The Panama Papers.”

GREENLIGHTS

Documenting the deepest ocean dives ever before attempted, Discovery has announced “Deep Planet,” a multi-platform limited series event slated to debut in 2019. A collaboration between explorer Victor Vescovo, Triton Submarines and EYOS Expeditions, the event will chronicle a state of the art submersible on the Five Deeps Expedition, as Dr. Alan Jamieson leads a mission to floors of five oceans, including Puerto Rico Trench, South Sandwich Trench, Java Trench, Mariana Trench and Malloy Deep. The special will be filmed by documentary filmmaker Anthony Geffen, along with Atlantic Productions.

Epix has greenlit “The Panama Papers,” an original documentary premiering Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. From director Alex Winter, the film will chronicle the team of journalists behind the largest data leak in history, exposing a hidden network of tax evasion, fraud, rigged elections, and murder.

YouTube and Vox have announced a new YouTube Original series from Vox Entertainment, slated to premiere on Vox’s YouTube channel in 2019. The series seeks to address the source of viewers’ curiosity about today’s news, as a team of correspondents attempts to answer audience questions.

DATES

“Axios,” a four-part limited docu-series from HBO Documentary Films, premieres Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. Debuting two days before the midterm elections, each episode will focus on a timely issue as well as prepping for the week ahead in politics, business and technology. Following its debut, it will air on subsequent Sundays during the same time slot on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO  On Demand and partner streaming platforms. 

Amazon Prime Video has announced an industry-first screening for “Stream Big: A Prime Video Screening Series.” Beginning Oct. 14 through Nov. 3, a total of eight series will be screened at theaters across Los Angeles. Members from the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, and others are invited to this series of free screenings, including “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts, “The Romanoffs” starring Diane Lane“A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski, “Forever” starting Fred Armisen, “King Lear” starring Anthony Hopkins, “Patriot” from creator Steven Conrad, and “The Man in the High Castle,” starring Alexa Davalos.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kristin Robinson has been named Shondaland‘s Vice President of brand marketing and communications, the television company announced Tuesday. She will report to Chris Dilorio, Shondaland chief strategy and business development officer. Robinson will oversee marketing and communications, including corporate communications, consumer products, partnerships, Shondaland.com, and promotion of broadcast and streaming content. Robinson joins Shondaland from OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, where she led campaigns for the network’s drama series, specials and documentaries. 

RATINGS

Freshman CBS shows “The Neighborhood” and “Happy Together” both took double digit hits in both key measures in their second week. “The Neighborhood” drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, down approximately 16% in the demo and 21% in total viewer from its premiere. “Happy Together” followed with a 0.9 and just short of 5 million viewers, down 13% in the demo and 17% in total viewers.

  Albert Kim

    Albert Kim Boards 'Kung Fu' Reboot in the Works at Fox

    TV Roundup: Discovery Sets 'Deep Planet' Ocean Exploration Series

    How to Watch the American Music Awards Online

    Netflix's Ted Sarandos Teases Obama Projects

    TV Academy Chair Hayma Washington to Step Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kal Penn to Star in NBC Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment, Michael Schur to Produce

    NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

