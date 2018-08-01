TV Roundup: Cate Blanchett To Appear on ‘Documentary Now!’

On today’s TV roundup, Academy-award winning actress Cate Blanchett has been cast for a guest appearance on IFC’s “Documentary Now!”

CASTING

Chris Carmack has been cast on “Grey’s Anatomy” and is set to recur on the show as an orthopedic surgeon who comes to work at Grey Sloan Memorial. His character is known as an “Ortho God.”

Yadira Guevara-Prip (“Supernatural,” “Mad Dogs”) and Nesta Cooper (“Travelers,” “The Edge of Seventeen”) have been cast as series regulars in Apple’s original drama, “See,” written by Academy Award-nominated Steven Knight (“Dirty Pretty Things,” “Peaky Blinders”), and directed by Francis Lawrence (“Red Sparrow,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2”). Guevara-Prip has been cast as Bow Lion, a young warrior and Cooper has been cast as Haniwa, a proud and determined young daughter.

IFC announced that acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Documentary Now!.” In the previously announced episode “Waiting for the Artist,” Blanchett stars as a world-renowned performance artist who feels pressured to put on the show of her life. The series returns Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m.

DATES

Paramount Network’s original unscripted series “Ink Master” returns for its 11th season Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a grudge match set to light the stage on fire. Intending to settle their feud once and for all, “Ink Master” veterans Christian Buckingham and Cleen Rock One return as coaches to lead opposing teams through challenges that test individual and team ingenuity, creativity, and skill. Check out the trailer below:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Meredith Roberts has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president of animation strategy at Disney Channels. She will be responsible for leading a unified vision for the animation content produced by Disney Television Animation and other studios for Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney XD and related platforms.

DEALS

Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the Emmy Award-winning program “Sesame Street,” announced a new distribution partnership for the iconic “Sesame Street” home entertainment library. This multi-year alliance makes Shout! Factory the official distributor for “Sesame Street” in North America with extensive rights including packaged media, video-on-demand and select digital rights to over 150 active titles and programs based on the “Sesame Street” TV shows; as well as a minimum of four new “Sesame Street”-themed titles per year for cross-platform releases in the U.S. and Canada.