TV Roundup: Disney Channel Names Cornelia Frame VP of Casting, Talent Relations

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
EXECUTIVE PORTRAIT - Cornelia Frame, Vice President, Casting & Talent Relations, Disney Channels Worldwide. (Disney Channel/Ed Herrera)
CREDIT: Disney Channel

In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King.

CASTING

Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must defeat scores of medieval villains on her behalf.

“Baby Driver” actress Allison King has been cast in The Purge television series as a recurring guest star. She is set to play Eileen for three episodes, described as a humble, salt of the earth woman who owns and manages a factory, which she inherited from her father. Based on the movie franchise of the same name, “The Purge” imagines a world where, for one night out of the year, all laws are suspended and American citizens are allowed to murder and commit crimes without punishment. The show will be broadcast on SYFY and USA.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cornelia Frame has been promoted to vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel. A 25-year veteran of the entertainment industry, Frame has worked at Disney Channel since 2005, most recently as executive director of casting and talent relations.

Maarten Meijs has been appointed COO of Talpa Media. In his new role, Meijs will be the first lead in the daily operations with ITV Studios and its associated companies. Mejis has been with Talpa Media since 2009.

FIRST LOOKS

Will Arnett and Mike Myers will appear on the second season of ABC’s “The Gong Show” when it returns June 21. Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the season, which you can watch below:

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton

    Fox's 'Dan the Weatherman' Adds JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton in Recastings

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • FX's Pose

    'Pose' Team on Importance of Inclusion on TV -- and the Real World

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • Julianna Margulies Remote Controlled Podcast

    Remote Controlled: Julianna Margulies on Playing a Character 'Like Trump' on 'Dietland'

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • ‘Lethal Weapon’: Inside On-Set Clashes That

    ‘Lethal Weapon’: Inside the On-Set Clashes That Nearly Killed the Fox Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • Sid Cohen, Former TV Distribution President

    Sid Cohen, Former TV Distribution President at MGM, Dies at 84

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • Patrika Darbo Daytime Emmys

    ‘The Bay’ Star Patrika Darbo's Emmy Revoked Over Submission Error (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

  • IMPOSTERS -- Episode 201 -- Pictured:

    'Imposters' Canceled After Two Seasons at Bravo

    In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King. CASTING Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad