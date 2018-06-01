TV Roundup: Disney Channel Names Cornelia Frame VP of Casting, Talent Relations

In today’s roundup, Cornelia Frame has been promoted at Disney Channel and “The Purge” television series casts Allison King.

CASTING

Sloane Morgan Siegel has been cast as the lead, Dwight, in “Dwight in Shining Armor.” The 30-minute show, produced by BYUtv, American suburban teenager Dwight, who becomes the champion of an ancient gothic princess and must defeat scores of medieval villains on her behalf.

“Baby Driver” actress Allison King has been cast in “The Purge” television series as a recurring guest star. She is set to play Eileen for three episodes, described as a humble, salt of the earth woman who owns and manages a factory, which she inherited from her father. Based on the movie franchise of the same name, “The Purge” imagines a world where, for one night out of the year, all laws are suspended and American citizens are allowed to murder and commit crimes without punishment. The show will be broadcast on SYFY and USA.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cornelia Frame has been promoted to vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel. A 25-year veteran of the entertainment industry, Frame has worked at Disney Channel since 2005, most recently as executive director of casting and talent relations.

Maarten Meijs has been appointed COO of Talpa Media. In his new role, Meijs will be the first lead in the daily operations with ITV Studios and its associated companies. Mejis has been with Talpa Media since 2009.

FIRST LOOKS

Will Arnett and Mike Myers will appear on the second season of ABC’s “The Gong Show” when it returns June 21. Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the season, which you can watch below: