TV Roundup: Alethea Jones to Direct ‘Queen America’ for Facebook Watch

In today’s roundup, Alethea Jones is set to direct “Queen America” for , “Stand Up To Cancer” returns and the Hollywood Radio and Television Society will be hosting Ryan Murphy for a panel.

RENEWALS

Sundance Now announced it has renewed the crime drama “Riviera” starring Julia Stiles. The show is expected to stream on Sundance Now in 2019, and will feature new cast members Alex Lanipekun, as well as the previously announced Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox, and Grégory Fitoussi.

DATES

ABC announced “Stand Up To Cancer” will return for its sixth telecast on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Bradley Cooper will return as co-executive producer along with

the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted.

AMC announced “Talking with Chris Hardwick” will return with new episodes on Sunday, June 17 at 11:00 p.m. The initial lineup of guests set to appear include (not in air order): Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bill Hader, Donald Glover, Ethan Hawke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

EVENTS

Hollywood Radio and Television Society will host “A Conversation with Ryan Murphy, Moderated by Ronan Farrow” as part of its Newsmaker Luncheon series, on Thursday, July 19, at 11:30 a.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Ryan Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody-Award winner, known for creating numerous television shows, including: “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” His latest FX series “Pose” made history by featuring the largest transgender series regular cast and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.

Related Facebook Is Killing Off Its Trending News Section Instagram Star Huda Kattan Gets Her Own Reality Show on Facebook Watch

DEVELOPMENT

Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones has been tapped to direct the upcoming scripted series “Queen America,” for . Created, written, and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer, The show is set to star Catherine Zeta-Jones and has been given a 10-episode order. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “Queen America” is a dark comedy about Vicki Ellis, the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she gets paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation might be at stake.