TV News Roundup: ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date

By

CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s TV News Roundup, season three of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” returns to Netflix in January.

FIRST LOOKS

“Rebel Without A Crew,” a 12-part series following filmmakers as they attempt to shoot their own feature film, premieres on Sunday, Nov. 18 on El Rey Network. The series recreates the conditions in which Robert Rodriguez made his first feature length film, “El Mariachi,” 25 years ago with only a budget of $7,000 and 14 days to shoot. Watch an exclusive clip below.

 

DATES

The third and final season of Netflix‘s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” returns Jan. 1, 2019. The series is based on the best-selling book series by Lemony Snicket (played by Patrick Warburton) and features Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. This season, the Baudelaire orphans continue to seek the truth about their parents’ mysterious death while attempting to reveal the secrets of a missing sugar bowl.

GREENLIGHTS

USA Network has announced its plans for a reboot of “Temptation Island” for a ten episode run to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c. Mark L. Walberg will return to his role as host, which he held during the original series that premiered in 2001. The show follows four couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, when they must decide if they want to commit for the rest of their lives or go their separate ways. They travel to Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 eligible men and women and put the single life to the test. 

CASTING

RJ Cyler (“Sierra Burgess is a Loser,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) will play a recurring role in the current second season of “Black Lightning” on the CW. Cyler will play Todd Green, a gangly, awkward tech wiz who’s passed over for a research grant. He doesn’t handle rejection too well, until he gets asked to join Tobias Whale (series star Marvin “Krondon” Jones III).

RATINGS
Manifest” hit another new series low this week, marking the sixth straight week of declines for the freshman NBC drama. Airing at 10 p.m., “Manifest” averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers, down approximately 11% in the demo from last week but just 3% in total viewers.

  Patricia Cornwell and Matt Tolmach

    Patricia Cornwell, Matt Tolmach to Produce Drama Series in Development at NBC

  TV Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate

    TV News Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Sets Final Season Premiere Date

  Wild Cards Book

    Hulu to Develop Shows Based on George R.R. Martin Book Series 'Wild Cards'

  Pawn Stars

    Disney in Talks With Hearst to Sell A+E Networks European Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

  B3_Day 17 of 25_Sc 6/04: Interior

    How 'Origin' Creator Mika Watkins Sold Her Sci-Fi Series to YouTube Premium

  The Good Cop

    'Good Cop' Canceled by Netflix After One Season

  Game of Thrones

    Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

