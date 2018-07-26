TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance,’ ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ Take Hits Wednesday

“World of Dance” made its Wednesday debut this week, down in the overnight ratings compared to the episode that aired on Tuesday.

“World of Dance” aired from 8-10 p.m. on NBC. Without it’s “America’s Got Talent” lead in, the show drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers, down over 10% in both measures from Tuesday’s episode. Later on NBC, “Reverie” (0.4, 2.2 million) was up in total viewers.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.5, 5.6 million) was up slightly, while “TKO: Total Knock Out” (0.6, 2.7 million) dropped around 20% in both measures from last week, marking the second straight week of declines since its premiere two weeks ago.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.7 million) was even, while “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (0.9, 3.1 million) dipped in the demo.

“Burden of Truth” (0.2, 0.93 million) debuted moderately well for The CW, while “The Originals” (0.3, 0.89 million) ticked up.

ABC aired only repeats.