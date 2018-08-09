TV Ratings: ‘World of Dance’ Hits New Low, CMA Fest Down From 2017

WORLD OF DANCE -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Dewan, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/NBC)
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

World of Dance” is currently at a new series low in total viewers in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

The NBC competition series drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers. That is even in the demo with last week but down a little over 10% in viewers from the 5.3 million the show drew last week for the new low. The show moved to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. just two weeks ago, with NBC moving it out of the choice post-“America’s Got Talent” timeslot in an effort to launch the new series “Making It” behind “AGT.”

Later on NBC, “Reverie” (0.4, 2 million) was even.

ABC aired only the CMA Fest, which drew a 0.9 and 4.7 million viewers. That is down 25% in the demo and approximately 18% in total viewers from last year’s broadcast, which drew a 1.2 and 5.7 million viewers.

The only original to air on CBS was “Big Brother” (1.5, 5.6 million), which was the top show of the night.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.7 million) ticked up in the demo, while “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (0.9, 3 million) held steady.

For The CW, “Burden of Truth” (0.1, 0.82 million) ticked down in its third week.

  • BBC Studios Hires Channel 4 Veteran

    BBC Studios Hires Channel 4 Veteran Ralph Lee as Director of Content

  • Spongebob Nickelodeon

    Viacom 3Q Profit Tumbles On Advertising Declines, International Markets

  • archie panjabi blindspot season 2

    Archie Panjabi to Star in Legal Drama Put Pilot at NBC

  • SAG-AFTRA Warns Members of Possible Strike

    SAG-AFTRA Warns Members of Possible Strike Against BBH Ad Agency

  • David SchwimmerFX Winter TCA Tour Photowall,

    TV News Roundup: David Schwimmer to Guest Star on 'Will & Grace'

  • Connie Britton Eric Bana

    'Dirty John' Team Talks Expanding Perspective of Bravo Adaptation

  • Jimmy Kimmel Oscars

    How ABC Pushed Film Academy to Overhaul Oscars

