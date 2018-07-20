TV Ratings: ‘Trial & Error’ Sinks With Second Season Debut

“Trial & Error” returned for its second season on Thursday night down significantly from its first season debut last year in the overnight ratings.

The NBC comedy series drew a 0.6 rating 3.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. That is down over 50% in the demo and over 40% in total viewers from the Season 1 premiere. A second episode at 9:30 fared no better with a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers. In fairness, Season 1 aired in the spring when more people are traditionally watching TV and also head the benefit of a “This Is Us” lead in. The premiere was also on par with what fellow summer comedy “Marlon” drew for NBC.

NBC aired repeats for the rest of primetime.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.6, 5.6 million) held steady.

“Take Two” (0.4, 3.1 million) slipped in the demo but was up in total viewers in its new timeslot on ABC. “Match Game” (0.6, 3 million) and “The Gong Show” (0.5, 2.4 million) were both down in total viewers.

For Fox, “The Four” (0.9, 2.8 million) ticked up in the demo.

The CW aired only repeats.

