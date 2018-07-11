TV Ratings: ‘The Outpost’ Opens Low on CW

The series debut of “The Outpost” on CW failed to generate any heat on Tuesday night.

The series, which The CW acquired from Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, drew a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 780,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched show of the night including reruns. However, “The Outpost” tied both the series premiere of “Life Sentence” and the Season 3 premiere of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” in the demo and beat both shows in total viewers. That comes despite the fact that “Life Sentence” debuted in the spring and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” debuted in the fall, when more people are traditionally watching TV.

Earlier on CW, “The 100” (0.3, 0.92 million) was up in both measures.

NBC easily topped the night with a steady “America’s Got Talent” (2.1, 11.4 million) and “World of Dance” (1.3, 6 million).

On ABC, a special “20/20” on the rescue of the Thai soccer team (0.6, 3.7 million) hit summer highs for the network in the 9 p.m. time slot. At 10, “The Last Defense” (0.5, 2.7 million) hit a new high in total viewers.

CBS aired only repeats.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.7, 2.2 million) and “Love Connection” (0.5, 1.6 million) were even.

NBC was number one with a 1.8 and 9.6 million viewers. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.6 each. ABC was third in viewers with 2.9 million. Fox was fourth with 1.9 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewers with 4.7 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 850,000 viewers.