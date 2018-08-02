TV Ratings: ‘The Originals’ Series Finale Holds Steady

The Originals -- "'When the Saints Go Marching In"
CREDIT: Skip Bolen

The series finale of “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” closed out steady in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

Airing at 9 p.m., “The Originals” drew a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 870,000 viewers, even with last week’s episode and on par with what the show has averaged in Live+Same Day during its final season. The CW has already ordered the spinoff series “Legacies,” which will launch this October. Earlier on CW, “Burden of Truth” (0.2, 830,000) was also even.

A steady “Big Brother” (1.5, 5.6 million) was once again the top show of the night for CBS, with the network only repeats after the reality series.

On NBC, “World of Dance” (1.1, 5.3 million) ticked up from the drop it saw last week when it moved to its new 8 p.m. Wednesday time slot. “Reverie” (0.4, 2.2 million) was even at 10.

Fox aired only a new episode of “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.5 million) which ticked down slightly in the demo.

ABC aired only repeats.

