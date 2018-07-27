TV Ratings: ‘The Four’ Rises to Season High

Fox’s “The Four: Battle For Stardom” hit a new season high in total viewers in the Thursday overnight ratings this week.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., “The Four” drew a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers. up from its previous total viewer high this season of 2.9 million.

The only original CBS aired Thursday was “Big Brother” (1.5, 5.4 million) which held mostly steady.

On ABC, “The Gong Show” (0.5, 2.8 million) and “Match Game” (0.6, 3.3 million) ticked up in total viewers. “Take Two” (0.4, 2.5 million) ticked down in viewers.

On NBC, “Trial & Error” was down in its first episode at 9 (0.5, 2.2 million) and down further with a second episode at 9:30 (0.4,1.8 million).

The CW aired only repeats.