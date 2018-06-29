TV Ratings: ‘The Four’ Hits Season High on Fox

Fox’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom” hit a season high in the key demo on Thursday night.

“The Four” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers over two hours for the night. That is up approximately 14% in the demo from last week and 8% in total viewers.

Nevertheless, CBS topped the night with the Thursday premiere of Season 20 of “Big Brother.” The reality competition series dipped from Wednesday’s season premiere as well as from last season’s Thursday premiere, drawing a 1.3 and 5.1 million viewers.

On NBC, “Little Big Shots” (0.7, 6 million) and two new episodes of Marlon (0.6, 3 million; 0.6, 2.5 million) were even in the demo. The first episode of “Marlon” hit a new season high in total viewers.

For ABC, “The Gong Show” (0.5, 3.2 million), “Match Game” (0.7, 3.6 million), and “Take Two” (0.5, 3.1 million) were all even.

The CW aired only repeats.

CBS topped the night with a 1.0 and 4.9 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 2.6 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each. NBC was second in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC was third with 3.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 666,000 viewers.