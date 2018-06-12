You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Tops Quiet Monday

The Bachelorette” was the top show on Monday night, which also marked the show’s third straight week as the number one Monday broadcast show in total viewers.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., the ABC reality dating series averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers. It was down approximately 15% in the demo from last week.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “Elementary” (0.6, 4.3 million), which was even with last week’s episode.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.9 million) was even in the demo with last week’s premiere but dipped in total viewers.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.4, 1.8 million) and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1 million) were both down.

NBC aired only repeats.

ABC won the night with a 1.2 and 4.7 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 2.9 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 4.2 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers.

