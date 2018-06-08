TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 5 Dominates, ‘The Four’ Returns Down

The fifth and final game of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals led NBC to an easy win in the Thursday overnight ratings.

The game, which saw the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, is currently averaging a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. Even still, that is up in both measures compared to Game 5 last year, which ultimately drew a 1.5 and 4.4 million viewers.

The game also delivered a 5.0 rating in metered-market households, the highest overnight rating ever for a Stanley Cup Final Game 5. Games 1 through 4 of this year’s finals averaged a 3.8 household rating. In Las Vegas, the game drew a 27.6 rating, while in Washington D.C. it drew a 25.2.

The news was not as rosy for the Season 2 return of “The Four: Battle for Stardom” on Fox. Airing against the Stanley Cup from 8-10 p.m., “The Four” averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers. That is down around 40% in both measures from the Season 1 premiere. In fairness, Season 1 premiered in January when more people are typically watching television. “The Four” also built its audience during each half hour of the night.

ABC, CBS, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC topped the night, airing only the Stanley Cup Finals Game 5. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in viewers with 4.7 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.7 each. CBS was second in viewers with 4.9 million. Fox was fourth with 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.76 million.