TV Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Returns Down in Season Premiere

The season premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance” was down in the Monday overnight ratings compared to last season’s premiere.

The Fox dance competition series averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers. That is down approximately 22% in the demo compared to the 0.9 last season’s premiere drew. It is also down approximately 10% in total viewers. The show faced stiff competition, airing against both “The Bachelorette” and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

“The Bachelorette” (1.6, 5.8 million) ticked up in the demo this week and is currently the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. Later on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.6, 3.0 million) is currently at its highest demo rating since April.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on NBC are currently at a 1.5 and 4.7 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports, those numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

On the CW, “Supergirl” (0.5,1.9 million) was up from last week. The first of two “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” episodes drew a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers. The second drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million.

Following repeats, CBS aired a new “Elementary” (0.6, 4.4 million), which was up significantly from last week.

NBC topped the night with a 1.5 and but was second in viewers with 4.7 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 4.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6. CBS was third in viewers with 4.4 million. Fox was fourth with 2.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.5 million.