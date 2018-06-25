You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Shades of Blue’ Goes Low Again

SHADES OF BLUE -- "The Hollow Crown" Episode 302 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Jeffery as Cristina Santos, Jennifer Lopez as Harlee Santos -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)
CREDIT: Peter Kramer/NBC

NBC’s “Shades of Blue” sank to another series low in week two of its third and final season on Sunday night.

The Jennifer Lopez-led drama averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers in the overnight ratings. That is down from the series low set by the Season 3 premiere last week, which drew a 0.6 and 3.5 million viewers.

Earlier on NBC, “Dateline NBC” (0.5, 3.5 million) dipped in viewers, followed by a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.”

ABC topped Sunday again, with “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.2, 6.5 million), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (1.0, 5.6 million), and “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 4.5 million) seeing upticks in total viewers.

Fox aired mostly repeats except for “Ghosted” (0.4, 1.1 million), which was down in both measures.

CBS aired only repeats.

ABC won the night with a 0.9 and 5.2 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with 3.6 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewers with 4.9 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.1 million.

