TV Ratings: ‘Shades of Blue’ Season 3 Opens at Series Low

The third and final season of NBC’s “Shades of Blue” hit a new series low in its premiere on Sunday night.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Shades of Blue’s” Season 3 opener averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers. That is down nearly 40% in the demo and just over 30% in total viewers from the Season 2 premiere. In fairness, Season 2 debuted in the spring of last year, when more people are typically watching TV. Still, in addition to hitting a new series low, the Jennifer Lopez-led cop drama finished second in its timeslot against ABC’s “To Tell the Truth.” It was announced in April that this season of “Shades of Blue” would be its last.

Earlier on NBC, “Dateline NBC” (0.5, 4 million) was even and was followed by a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.”

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 5.8 million) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 5.1 million) were both down. “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.9 million) held steady.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “Instinct” (0.4, 5.3 million), which was down in both measures.

Fox aired repeats except for the special “One Strange Rock” (0.5, 1.9 million) and a new episode of “Ghosted” (0.5,1.3 million), which was up.

ABC won the night with a 0.8 and 4.6 million viewers. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with 3.8 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.5 but fourth in viewers with 1.6 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.4 but second in viewers with 4.5 million.