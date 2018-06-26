TV Ratings: ‘Salvation’ Returns Down in Season 2 Premiere

“Salvation” burned up on re-entry in the Monday overnight ratings.

The Season 2 premiere of the CBS summer drama about the world dealing with the knowledge that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth pulled in a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. That is down over 40% in the demo and over 30% in total viewers from the Season 1 premiere last summer.

Furthermore, it failed to match the Season 1 average Live+Same Day ratings of a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers. In fairness, the first season enjoyed a lead in from “Big Brother,” while the second season debuted after repeats of “Mom” and “Man with a Plan.”

Later on CBS, “Elementary” (0.5, 4 million) also ticked down in both measures.

On ABC, “The Bachelorette” (1.4, 5.8 million) and “The Proposal” (0.8, 3.7 million) were both even.

On NBC, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.6, 3.3 million) and “American Ninja Warrior” (0.9, 4.4 million) both ticked down in the demo.

“So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.8 million) was down in both measures on Fox.

On The CW, the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.3 million) was down in both measures from the previous season premiere. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3,1.1 million) was up in viewers.

ABC once again won Monday night with a 1.2 and 5.1 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.8 and 4 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.5. CBS was third in viewers with 3.8 million. Fox was fourth with 2.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.