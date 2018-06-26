TV Ratings: ‘Salvation’ Returns Down in Season 2 Premiere

"Crimes & Punishment" -- Grace is asked to lie under oath, Darius tasks Liam with a dangerous mission, and a shocking act of violence plunges the nation into chaos. Season two premieres Monday, June 25 (9:00-10:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network Pictured: Santiago Cabrera, Jacqueline Byers
CREDIT: Shane Harvey

Salvation” burned up on re-entry in the Monday overnight ratings.

The Season 2 premiere of the CBS summer drama about the world dealing with the knowledge that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth pulled in a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. That is down over 40% in the demo and over 30% in total viewers from the Season 1 premiere last summer.

Furthermore, it failed to match the Season 1 average Live+Same Day ratings of a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers. In fairness, the first season enjoyed a lead in from “Big Brother,” while the second season debuted after repeats of “Mom” and “Man with a Plan.”

Later on CBS, “Elementary” (0.5, 4 million) also ticked down in both measures.

On ABC, “The Bachelorette” (1.4, 5.8 million) and “The Proposal” (0.8, 3.7 million) were both even.

On NBC, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.6, 3.3 million) and “American Ninja Warrior” (0.9, 4.4 million) both ticked down in the demo.

“So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.8 million) was down in both measures on Fox.

On The CW, the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.3 million) was down in both measures from the previous season premiere. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3,1.1 million) was up in viewers.

ABC once again won Monday night with a 1.2 and 5.1 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.8 and 4 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.5. CBS was third in viewers with 3.8 million. Fox was fourth with 2.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.

  Argentina vs. Nigeria World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Argentina vs. Nigeria World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

  • "Crimes & Punishment" -- Grace is

    TV Ratings: 'Salvation' Returns Down in Season 2 Premiere

  • Viacom's Bellator MMA Signs Multi-Year Deal

    Viacom's Bellator MMA Signs Multi-Year Deal With OTT Service DAZN

  • Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try

    Grammys Expand Major Category Nominations From Five to Eight

  • Dawn Ostroff

    Spotify Names Dawn Ostroff Chief Content Officer

  • Federation's Cottonwood Media Taps Creative Producer

    Federation's Cottonwood Media Teams With Creative Producer Sarah Haasz

  • Channel 4 Hunts for New Drama

    Channel 4 Hunts for New Drama Chief, Names E4 Channel Controller

