TV Ratings: NFL Preseason Game Tops Thursday, Down From 2017

NFL Preseason Game
CREDIT: Ron Schwane/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The first NFL preseason game of 2018 won in the Thursday overnight ratings but is currently down compared to the comparable game from last season.

This year’s game between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers could be subject to adjustment later today. That still is down from the 2.3 and 7.8 million last year’s game drew initially, though that game came in at a 2.2 and 7.7 million when the final numbers were tabulated.

Elsewhere on broadcast, Fox’s “The Four” (1.0, 3.4 million) hit season highs in both measures with its season finale.

On ABC, “The Gong Show” (0.5, 3 million) ticked up in total viewers, while “Take Two” (0.4, 2.6 million) was even.

A steady “Big Brother” (1.4, 5.5 million) was the only original to air on CBS.

The CW aired only repeats.

