TV Ratings: NFL Preseason Pumps Up Broadcast Numbers

Due to several local NFL preseason preemptions on Thursday night, the current fast national ratings will be subject to significant adjustment later today.

All of the broadcast originals that aired last night are currently up versus their performance last week, pending updates.

“Big Brother” is currently at a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers for CBS.

For ABC, “The Gong Show” is at a 0.8 and 4.2 million, “Match Game” is at a 1.0 and 4.5 million, and “Take Two” is at a 0.8 and 3.7 million.

On NBC, the first new episode of “Trial & Error” for the night drew a 1.1 and 5 million viewers. The second drew a 1.0 and 4.3 million.