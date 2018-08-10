You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: NFL Preseason Pumps Up Broadcast Numbers

THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102. (ABC/Greg Gayne)WILL ARNETT, TOMMY MAITLAND, MARRIED WITH BANANAS, JUMP ROPE MADNESS, PENN JILLETTE, THE WILL ARNETT SONG
CREDIT: ABC

Due to several local NFL preseason preemptions on Thursday night, the current fast national ratings will be subject to significant adjustment later today.

All of the broadcast originals that aired last night are currently up versus their performance last week, pending updates.

“Big Brother” is currently at a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers for CBS.

For ABC, “The Gong Show” is at a 0.8 and 4.2 million, “Match Game” is at a 1.0 and 4.5 million, and “Take Two” is at a 0.8 and 3.7 million.

On NBC, the first new episode of “Trial & Error” for the night drew a 1.1 and 5 million viewers. The second drew a 1.0 and 4.3 million.

