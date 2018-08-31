TV Ratings: NFL Preemptions Throw Off Thursday Numbers

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102. (ABC/Greg Gayne)WILL ARNETT, TOMMY MAITLAND, MARRIED WITH BANANAS, JUMP ROPE MADNESS, PENN JILLETTE, THE WILL ARNETT SONG
CREDIT: ABC

NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today.

As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night.

Only ABC also aired any originals, with “The Gong Show” currently at a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. A new episode of “Take Two” at 9 p.m. is at a 0.9 and 4.5 million, while a second episode at 10 is at a 0.8 and 3.7 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102.

    TV Ratings: NFL Preemptions Throw Off Thursday Numbers

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • Ariana Grande BBC Special

    Ariana Grande Returns to the BBC With Studio Special

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • karate Combat broadcast deal with Philippines

    ABS-CBN Broadcast Deal Heralds Asia Push by Karate Combat (EXCLUSIVE)

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • Ronan Farrow

    NBC News Faces New Accusations It Blocked Weinstein Reporting

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • Imelda Staunton Geraldine James

    Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James Join 'Downton Abbey' Movie

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • Jeanie Bergen

    Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy 'E Is for Edie' From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV News Roundup: CBS Offers 'God Friended Me' Premiere Early Online

    NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today. As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night. Only ABC also aired […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad