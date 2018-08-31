TV Ratings: NFL Preemptions Throw Off Thursday Numbers

NFL preemptions across much of the country means the current fast national numbers are not accurate and will be subject to significant revision later today.
As it stands, “Big Brother” on CBS is at a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, making it the top show of the night.
Only ABC also aired any originals, with “The Gong Show” currently at a 0.8 and 4.2 million viewers. A new episode of “Take Two” at 9 p.m. is at a 0.9 and 4.5 million, while a second episode at 10 is at a 0.8 and 3.7 million.
