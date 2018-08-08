TV Ratings: NBC Crushes Competition With ‘America’s Got Talent’

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Judge's Cuts 4" Episode 1310 -- Pictured: Yumbo Dump -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Justin Lubin/NBC

NBC walked away with Tuesday night in the overnight ratings thanks in large part to “America’s Got Talent.”

“AGT” held mostly steady this week, drawing a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers, down a scant few percentage points from last week. At 10 p.m., “Making It” dipped in its second week, averaging a 1.0 and 4.4 million viewers.

On ABC, the season premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” (1.1, 3.8 million) was on par with last season’s Tuesday premiere but down from the Monday premiere. The series premiere of “Castaways” drew a 0.7 and 3.2 million viewers.

“Beat Shazam” (0.6, 2.2 million) dipped on Fox, while “Love Connection” (0.4, 1.4 million) was even.

“The 100” (0.3, 0.94 million) was even on CW and “The Outpost” (0.2, 0.63 million) ticked up in the demo.

CBS aired only repeats.

