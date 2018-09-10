TV Ratings: Miss America Pageant Suffers Against Packers-Bears Nailbiter

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass with Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara defending during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, WisBears Packers Football, Green Bay, USA - 09 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Jeffrey Phelps/AP/REX/Shuttersto

This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday.

The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in total viewers compared to the 1.1 and 5.4 million viewers the pageant drew last year.

The pageant no doubt suffered due to airing against the NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, which saw the Packers rally in the fourth quarter to win by one point. The game is currently at a 6.0 rating and 18.9 million viewers, though those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. In metered market households, it drew a 14.4 rating, the best such rating for any primetime show since March.

Fox also debuted the new comedy “Rel” in the post-NFL timeslot like they did for “The Orville” last season. “Rel” opened well, currently at a 1.7 rating and 5.1 million viewers, though again, those numbers will be subject to revision. Fox also says the show drew approximately 500,000 viewers between Twitter, Hulu, YouTube, Fox Now, and On-Demand after they released the episode early last Thursday.

On CBS, “Big Brother” is currently at a 1.5 and 5.7 million viewers, up in both measures from last week.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches

    TV Ratings: Miss America Pageant Suffers Against Packers-Bears Nailbiter

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

  • CBS Sets Aside $120M for Moonves

    CBS Sets Aside $120 Million for Moonves Severance, Pending Investigations

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

  • CBS Acting CEO Joe Ianniello Vows

    CBS Acting CEO Joe Ianniello Vows to Foster 'Safe and Positive Working Environment'

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    ESPN, Fox Have New Games to Play as NFL Season Opens

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

  • Endemol Shine Boomdog taps Leo Zimbron

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Leo Zimbron (EXCLUSIVE)

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Stock Tumbles After CEO Leslie Moonves Ousted

    This year’s televised Miss America pageant saw a significant drop off in the ratings compared to last year, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday. The pageant drew a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers, airing from 9-11 p.m. on ABC. That is down approximately 36% in the key demo and 19% in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad