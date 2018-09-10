TV Ratings: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Delivers Best Numbers for New Cable Drama This Year

The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3.

The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year in every major demographic. It delivered 2.8 million adults 25-54, 2.5 million adults 18-49, and 1 million adults 18-34 in Live+3, making it the most-watched cable series premiere of 2018 in the key demos. The debut telecast was also was cable’s highest-rated series premiere for a drama series in adults 18-49 since January 2016.

Through its premiere telecast, three encores and digital streaming through Sunday, Sept. 9, “Mayans M.C.” delivered 6.8 million total viewers. The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” outperformed the premiere of “Sons of Anarchy,” from which it is spun off, by 46% in adults 18-49 (2.5 million vs. 1.7 million) and 64% in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 2.8 million).

“Mayans M.C.” stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino. Recurring stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana, and Ada Maris.

“Mayans M.C.” was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba directs the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Sutter and Barba, with James as Co-Executive Producer. The 10-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.