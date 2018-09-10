TV Ratings: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Delivers Best Numbers for New Cable Drama This Year

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mayans MC
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3.

The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year in every major demographic. It delivered 2.8 million adults 25-54, 2.5 million adults 18-49, and 1 million adults 18-34 in Live+3, making it the most-watched cable series premiere of 2018 in the key demos. The debut telecast was also was cable’s highest-rated series premiere for a drama series in adults 18-49 since January 2016.

Through its premiere telecast, three encores and digital streaming through Sunday, Sept. 9, “Mayans M.C.” delivered 6.8 million total viewers. The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” outperformed the premiere of “Sons of Anarchy,” from which it is spun off, by 46% in adults 18-49 (2.5 million vs. 1.7 million) and 64% in total viewers (4.6 million vs. 2.8 million).

“Mayans M.C.” stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino. Recurring stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana, and Ada Maris.

“Mayans M.C.” was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba directs the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Sutter and Barba, with James as Co-Executive Producer. The 10-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: WEEKEND UPDATE --

    Head Writers Set for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 44

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

  • Mayans MC

    TV Ratings: 'Mayans M.C.' Delivers Best Numbers for New Cable Drama This Year

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

  • TV Roundup: New Footage of 'Grey's

    TV Roundup: 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 Teaser Revealed (Watch)

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

  • Food Network Logo

    Food Network to Air 'Sexiest Chef Alive' Special

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

  • French TV Exports Rose by 18%

    French TV Exports Rose by 18% in 2017 With Factual, Scripted Programs

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

  • Robert Zemeckis

    Robert Zemeckis to Produce Drama in Development at CW From 'Vampire Diaries' Duo

    The premiere of “Mayans M.C.” on FX grew approximately 82% in the ratings after three days of delayed viewing. The show, which is set in the same world as “Sons of Anarchy,” originally drew 2.53 million viewers, reaching 4.6 million in Live+3. The series drew the best ratings of any new cable series this year […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad