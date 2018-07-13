TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Finale Drops From Season 1

The Season 2 finale of “Marlon” held steady in the Thursday overnight ratings week-to-week but was down from the Season 1 finale last year.

The first new episode of “Marlon” airing at 9 p.m. drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers, even with its performance in that time slot last week. The season finale at 9:30 averaged a 0.6 and 2.4 million viewers. The Season 1 finale drew a 1.0 and 3.6 million viewers, meaning this season’s finale was down 40% in the demo and 33% in total viewers compared to last season. In fairness, Season 1 started airing later in August of last year whereas this season began in June when less people are traditionally watching TV.

Earlier on NBC, “Little Big Shots” (0.7, 5.8 million) dipped in both measures.

Both “The Gong Show” (0.5, 3 million) and “Match Game” (0.6, 3.5 million) were down slightly. “Take Two” (0.5, 2.8 million) ticked up in the demo.

“Big Brother” (1.5, 5.3 million) was up in the demo on CBS and was the top-rated show of the night.

“The Four” on Fox (0.9, 2.8 million) returned from a week off mostly steady.

The CW aired only repeats

CBS won the night with a 1.0 and 4.6 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 2.8 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 3.7 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 745,000 viewers.