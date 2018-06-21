TV Ratings: Gordon Ramsay Carries Fox to Wednesday Win

Fox won Wednesday night with back to back reality entries featuring chef Gordon Ramsay.
At 8 p.m., “Hell’s Kitchen” drew a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers — down one tenth of a point from last week. The competition series also averaged 3.6 million viewers. It was followed by “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which was also down one tenth at 1.0, and averaged 3.5 million viewers.
On the CW, “The Originals” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.3 in the demo and 750,000 viewers. NBC’s “Reverie” drew a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers. “Code Black” drew a 0.7 and 5.6 million viewers.
Fox was the night’s top network in the demo, averaging a 1.0 rating and 4 share, followed by ABC (0.6 / 3), CBS (0.6 / 3), NBC (0.5 / 2), and the CW (0.2 / 1).
