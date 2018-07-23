TV Ratings: ‘Ghosted’ Goes Out on Quiet Note

The series finale of “Ghosted” aired on Fox Sunday night, with the comedy series falling week-to-week in the overnight ratings.

Airing at 9:30, “Ghosted” drew a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers. That is down in both measures from last week, tying the show’s series low in the key demo and narrowly avoiding a series low in total viewers. The comedy starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott debuted in the fall to a solid 1.4 and 3.6 million viewers before falling off around its third episode.

Earlier on Fox, “One Strange Rock” drew a 0.3 and 940,000 viewers, followed by repeats until “Ghosted.”

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 6 million) ticked up in the demo. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 5.1 million) and “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.9 million) were both steady.

“Big Brother” (1.4, 5.4 million) was steady and was the only original to air on CBS Sunday night.

“Shades of Blue” (0.5, 3.1 million) was even on NBC.

    The series finale of "Ghosted" aired on Fox Sunday night, with the comedy series falling week-to-week in the overnight ratings. Airing at 9:30, "Ghosted" drew a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers. That is down in both measures from last week, tying the show's series low in the key demo and narrowly avoiding […]

