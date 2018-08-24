TV Ratings: Fox Wins Night With Primetime NFL Debut

The Cleveland Browns’ 5-0 win over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was just a preseason game, but it lifted Fox to a ratings win as the network’s first-ever Thursday-night NFL telecast.
Browns-Eagles averaged 6.08 million total viewers and delivered a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The telecast was a precursor to the regular-season launch of Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” next month.
On NBC, the penultimate and final episodes of “Trail & Error” averaged a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo. ABC’s “The Gong Show” drew a 0.5. CBS’ “Big Brother” was down a tenth of a point from last Thursday at 1.6.
Fox was the highest rated network, followed by CBS with a 1.0 rating and 5 share. ABC and NBC each averaged a 0.5 / 2. The CW averaged a 0.2 / 1.
