TV Ratings: ‘Empire,’ ‘Survivor’ Lead Wednesday

Fox’s “Empire” and CBS’ “Survivor” led all broadcast offerings in the key demo on a Wednesday night where most shows’ ratings were consistent with their performances a week ago.

“Empire” was even with last week, averaging a 1.5 in the demo. “Star” followed on Fox, up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.3.

“Survivor” also held steady at 1.5. “Seal Team” followed up one tenth of a point at 0.9. “Criminal Minds” was also up one tenth at 0.8.

NBC’s “Chicago Med” (1.3) “Chicago Fire” (1.3) and “Chicago PD” (1.2) were all even with last week. For ABC, “The Goldbergs” was even at 1.3. “American Housewife” was down one tenth of a point at 1.0. “Modern Family” was even at 1.4. “Single Parents” was down one tenth at 1.0. “A Million Little Things” was even at 0.8.

The CW’s “Riverdale” premiered to a 0.5, down from the 0.8 it debuted to last fall. Greg Berlanti’s “All-American” debuted to a 0.2.