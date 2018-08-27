TV Ratings: Cowboys-Cardinals Preseason Game Tops Sunday

The NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals on NBC topped all of its broadcast competition on Sunday.

The game is currently at a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. In metered market households, which are time zone adjusted, the game is at a 4.8 rating.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Big Brother” (1.5, 5.7 million) was even and is currently less than a million viewers below the NFL game.

For ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 6.3 million), “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 5.1 million) and “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.9 million) were all up from last week.

Fox aired only repeats.