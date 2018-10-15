TV Ratings: ‘Charmed’ Solid in CW Debut

The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” made a solid debut Sunday night. The supernatural drama drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, even with its lead-in, the season premiere of “Supergirl.” In total viewers, “Charmed” built slightly on the DC Entertainment drama, averaging 1.54 million compared to 1.53 million. In the network’s key 18-34 demo, “Charmed” drew a 0.4 rating, while “Supergirl” drew 0.3.

NBC’S “Sunday Night Football” was the evening’s top program, averaging an overnight household rating of 14.6 in metered markets.

On CBS, “60 Minutes,” featuring an interview with President Donald Trump, drew a 1.9 in the 18-49 demo following an NFL Sunday afternoon game. “God Friended Me” was down two tenths of a point from last week at 1.1. “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew a 0.9. “Madame Secretary” drew a 0.6.

On Fox, “The Simpsons” drew a 1.0, followed by “Bob’s Burgers” (0.9), “Family Guy” (0.8), and “Rel” (0.5). On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged a 0.9, followed by “dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (0.7), “Shark Tank” (0.7), and “The Alec Baldwin Show” (0.4).