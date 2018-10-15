You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Charmed’ Solid in CW Debut

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out" -- Image Number: CMD102a_0011.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel, Madeleine Mantock as Macy and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Dean Buscher

The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” made a solid debut Sunday night. The supernatural drama drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, even with its lead-in, the season premiere of “Supergirl.” In total viewers, “Charmed” built slightly on the DC Entertainment drama, averaging 1.54 million compared to 1.53 million. In the network’s key 18-34 demo, “Charmed” drew a 0.4 rating, while “Supergirl” drew 0.3.

NBC’S “Sunday Night Football” was the evening’s top program, averaging an overnight household rating of 14.6 in metered markets.

On CBS, “60 Minutes,” featuring an interview with President Donald Trump, drew a 1.9 in the 18-49 demo following an NFL Sunday afternoon game. “God Friended Me” was down two tenths of a point from last week at 1.1. “NCIS: Los Angeles” drew a 0.9. “Madame Secretary” drew a 0.6.

On Fox, “The Simpsons” drew a 1.0, followed by “Bob’s Burgers” (0.9), “Family Guy” (0.8), and “Rel” (0.5). On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged a 0.9, followed by “dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (0.7), “Shark Tank” (0.7), and “The Alec Baldwin Show” (0.4).

    Rooftop, Totem Media and PRØHBTD Team on Cannabis Cooking Show 'High Cuisine'

