TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops in Season 20 Sunday Premiere, ‘Instinct’ Finale Dips

Cast of Big Brother 20. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Back row, L-R: Faisal Shaft, Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark, Rachel Swindler, Kaitlyn Herman, Angie Lantry, Steve Arienta; middle row, L-R: Bayleigh Dayton, Haleigh Broucher, Winston Hines, Chris Williams; bottom row, L-R: Scottie Salton, Brett Robinson, Sam Bledsoe, JC Monduix, Angela Rummans. Photo: Sonja FlemmingCBS copyright2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Sonja Flemming

Big Brother” topped all of its broadcast competition on a quiet Sunday night, with fellow CBS show “Instinct” seeing a decline in its first season finale.

Big Brother” pulled in a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers. That is down compared to last season’s Sunday premiere but in line with the drop offs the show saw in its Wednesday and Thursday premieres this season.

Immediately after “Big Brother,” the “Instinct” finale drew a 0.4 and 4.5 million viewers. That is a decline of approximately 20% in both measures from last week’s episode. In fairness, the show aired an hour later than it usually does on Sunday night.

Only two other originals aired on Sunday night: a new episode of “Shades of Blue” on NBC, which was even in the demo but ticked up in viewers with a 0.5 and 3.4 million respectively; and “One Strange Rock” on Fox, which drew a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.

ABC won the night in the demo but finished second in viewers with 3.9 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.6 each. CBS was first in viewers with 4.5 million. NBC was third with 3.7 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.5 and 1.3 million viewers.

