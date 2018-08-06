TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Again Tops Quiet Sunday

Rachel Swindler and Brett Robinson await the live vote on Big Brother. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Sonja Flemming

Big Brother” topped a Sunday night that was largely filled with broadcast repeats.

Big Brother” was steady with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. CBS aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.0, 5.8 million) ticked down in the demo while “To Tell the Truth” (0.7, 3.8 million) was even.

On NBC, “Shades of Blue” (0.4, 2.8 million) dropped off from last week and hit a new low in total viewers.

For Fox, “One Strange Rock” drew a 0.2 and 790,000 viewers. The iHeartCountry Festival drew a 0.4 and 1.7 million.

 

