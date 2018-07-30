TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads Quiet Sunday

“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]
“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats. “Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in […]