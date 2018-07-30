TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads Quiet Sunday

“Big Brother” easily dominated the Sunday overnight ratings on a night largely filled with broadcast repeats.

“Big Brother” was steady with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers.

On ABC, “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) dipped slightly in both measures, while “To Tell The Truth” (0.7, 3.7 million) dipped slightly in the demo.

On NBC, “Shades of Blue” (0.5, 3 million) ticked up in the demo.

“One Strange Rock” drew a 0.2 and 900,000 viewers on Fox.