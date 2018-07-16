TV Ratings: Steady ‘Big Brother’ Tops Sunday

“Big Brother” was once again the top show on Sunday night in the overnight ratings.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers, up a few percentage points in each measure from last week. It was by far the top-rated show of the night. CBS aired only repeats for the rest of the night.

For ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.0, 6.3 million) was mostly steady, while “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 6.3 million) was up in total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 4.1 million) ticked up in the demo.

For NBC, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.3, 2 million) was steady. “Shades of Blue” (0.5, 3.3 million) ticked up in total viewers.

For Fox, “One Strange Rock” drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers. A new episode of “Ghosted” at 9:30 (0.5, 1.3 million) was up in both measures.

ABC won the night with a 0.9 and 5.1 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.7 and 4.6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in viewers with 1.5 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 3.3 million.