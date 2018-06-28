TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Dips With Season 20 Premiere, Still Tops Wednesday

Cast of Big Brother 20. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Back row, L-R: Faisal Shaft, Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark, Rachel Swindler, Kaitlyn Herman, Angie Lantry, Steve Arienta; middle row, L-R: Bayleigh Dayton, Haleigh Broucher, Winston Hines, Chris Williams; bottom row, L-R: Scottie Salton, Brett Robinson, Sam Bledsoe, JC Monduix, Angela Rummans. Photo: Sonja FlemmingCBS copyright2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Sonja Flemming

The Season 20 premiere of “Big Brother” easily topped all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night.

The long-running CBS reality competition series averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers in its two-hour premiere. The show was down just over 10% in both measures from last season’s premiere, but was still one of only two shows to do better than a 1.0 in the key demo for the night.

Later on CBS, “Code Black” (0.8, 5.7 million) ticked up in the demo.

Fox aired a steady episode of “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.7 million) followed by “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (1.1,3.5 million), which was up in the demo.

NBC aired repeats except for “Reverie” (0.3, 1.8 million), which was down in the demo.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.3 and 5.4 million viewers. Fox was second with a 1.0 and 3.6 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each. NBC was third in viewers with 2.9 million while ABC was fourth with 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.

