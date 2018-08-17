You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops NFL-Boosted Thursday

Houseguest play the HOH competition - "Glow and Flow" on Big Brother. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Monty Brinton

Preemptions by NFL preseason games in certain markets once again pumped up the Thursday overnight ratings, meaning the numbers will be subject to greater adjustment than normal later today.

Big Brother” on CBS is currently the top show of the night with a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers.

ABC aired a tribute to Aretha Franklin (0.8, 4.8 million), a new episode of “Match Game” (0.8, 4 million) and “Take Two” (0.6, 3.5 million).

Fox aired only the special “Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200,” which drew a 0.4  and 1.4 million viewers.

NBC aired a new episode of “Trial & Error” at both 9 p.m. (0.9, 3.4 million) and at 9:30 (0.7, 2.8 million).

The CW aired only repeats.

