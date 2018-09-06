TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Edges Out ‘America’s Got Talent’

CBS’ “Big Brother” narrowly topped NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

“Big Brother” was the top-rated show of the night with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers. “AGT” was close behind with a 1.4 rating but was also ahead in viewers with 9.7 million.

CBS aired only repeats beyond “Big Brother.” Later on NBC, “World of Dance” (1.1, 5.2 million) was even.

On Fox, a new “MasterChef” at 8 p.m. (0.9, 3.1 million) dipped from last week while a second episode at 9 (1.0, 3.6 million) ticked back up.

“Burden of Truth” (0.1, 0.66 million) dipped in viewers on The CW, while the special “Back to School Just for Laughs” drew a 0.1 and 0.49 million viewers.