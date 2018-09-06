TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Edges Out ‘America’s Got Talent’

CBS’ “Big Brother” narrowly topped NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. “Big Brother” was the top-rated show of the night with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers. “AGT” was close behind with a 1.4 rating but was also ahead in viewers with 9.7 million. CBS […]
