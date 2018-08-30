TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie on Wednesday

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter Finals Results 3" Episode 1316 -- Pictured: The Future Kingz -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last Wednesday as well.

CBS aired repeats after “Big Brother,” while NBC aired “World of Dance,” which was approximately even with a 1.1 rating and 5.1 million viewers.

On Fox, a new episode of “MasterChef” at 8 p.m (1.0, 3.2 million) was even while a second episode at 9 (1.0, 3.5 million) ticked up in viewers.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • Andy Casagrande Shark Week Cinematographer

    How a Shark Week Cinematographer Captures the Predators

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • Groundhog Day review

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September 2018

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • Jimmi SimpsonNetflix FYSEE USS Callister (Black

    'Westworld' Star Jimmi Simpson Joins Ben Kingsley in Epix Drama 'Our Lady, LTD'

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • Women, Minorities First Time TV Director

    Women and Minorities See Significant Gains as First-Time TV Directors

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • Jaleel WhiteWarner Bros. Pictures 'The 15:17

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Adds Jaleel White in Season 5 Guest Role

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • Beta Film, ZDF’s Intaglio Films Sets

    Beta Film, ZDF’s Intaglio Films Sets First Production With 'The Swarm'

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother,' 'America's Got Talent' Tie on Wednesday

    “Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad