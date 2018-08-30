TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie on Wednesday

“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” tied each other in the key demo in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

Both shows drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, though “AGT” was ahead in total viewers on NBC with 9.8 million. “Big Brother” drew 5.7 million viewers for CBS. Both shows were approximately even with their performance last Wednesday as well.

CBS aired repeats after “Big Brother,” while NBC aired “World of Dance,” which was approximately even with a 1.1 rating and 5.1 million viewers.

On Fox, a new episode of “MasterChef” at 8 p.m (1.0, 3.2 million) was even while a second episode at 9 (1.0, 3.5 million) ticked up in viewers.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.