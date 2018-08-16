TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Edges ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Wednesday

“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers.
“Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 rating but 9.6 million viewers. “Big Brother” was steady with its prior week performance, while “AGT” was down approximately 44% in the demo and 21% in viewers from its first Wednesday episode last season.
Later on NBC, “World of Dance” (1.1, 5.2 million) was even. CBS aired repeats except for “Big Brother.”
On Fox, “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.3 million) ticked down while the season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (1.0, 3.2 million) ticked up in the demo.
CW aired only a new episode of “Burden of Truth” (0.2, 0.86 million), which was up in both measures.
Popular on Variety
Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)
Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change
What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles
Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation
Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts
Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'
'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash
'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]
“Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers. “Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 […]