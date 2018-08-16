You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Edges ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Wednesday

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1" Episode 1301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Big Brother” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with “Big Brother” winning the night in the key demo but “AGT” winning the night in total viewers.

“Big Brother” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers on CBS at 8 p.m. “AGT’s” live results show, meanwhile, drew a 1.5 rating but 9.6 million viewers. “Big Brother” was steady with its prior week performance, while “AGT” was down approximately 44% in the demo and 21% in viewers from its first Wednesday episode last season.

Later on NBC, “World of Dance” (1.1, 5.2 million) was even. CBS aired repeats except for “Big Brother.”

On Fox, “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.3 million) ticked down while the season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (1.0, 3.2 million) ticked up in the demo.

CW aired only a new episode of “Burden of Truth” (0.2, 0.86 million), which was up in both measures.

