TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Houseguest play the HOH competition - "Glow and Flow" on Big Brother. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Monty Brinton

“Big Brother” was the top broadcast offering of Wednesday night, edging out NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The CBS reality mainstay drew a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tenth of a point from last Wednesday.

With Simon Cowell having renewed his deal to stay with the series as a judge and executive producer, “America’s Got Talent” held steady from last Wednesday with a 1.5. NBC’s other unscripted offering, “World of Dance,” was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.2.

On Fox, “MasterChef” was up one tenth of a point at 1.0. ABC special “The Story of the Royals” drew a 0.6. The CW’s “Burden of Truth” drew a 0.2.

NBC topped all networks, averaging a 1.3 rating and 7 share in the demo. Fox averaged a 1.0/5 followed by CBS (0.8/4), ABC (0.6/3), and the CW (0.2/1).

