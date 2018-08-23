TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday

“Big Brother” was the top broadcast offering of Wednesday night, edging out NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The CBS reality mainstay drew a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tenth of a point from last Wednesday.
With Simon Cowell having renewed his deal to stay with the series as a judge and executive producer, “America’s Got Talent” held steady from last Wednesday with a 1.5. NBC’s other unscripted offering, “World of Dance,” was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.2.
On Fox, “MasterChef” was up one tenth of a point at 1.0. ABC special “The Story of the Royals” drew a 0.6. The CW’s “Burden of Truth” drew a 0.2.
NBC topped all networks, averaging a 1.3 rating and 7 share in the demo. Fox averaged a 1.0/5 followed by CBS (0.8/4), ABC (0.6/3), and the CW (0.2/1).
