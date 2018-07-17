TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Ticks Up for Another Monday Win

The Bachelorette” was up slightly in both key ratings measures on Monday to once again claim the top spot of the night.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., “The Bachelorette” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers. That is up around 10% in both measures from last week’s episode. Later on ABC, “The Proposal” (0.8, 3.5 million) ticked up in the demo.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.1, 5.2 million) was up slightly in both measures. “Dateline NBC” (0.9, 4.9 milllion) was up significantly in both measures.

For Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.4 million) ticked down.

On CBS, “Salvation” (0.3, 2.5 million) was even, while “Elementary” (0.4, 3.4 million) dipped in total viewers.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.4 million) was even on CW and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1 million) dipped in viewers

