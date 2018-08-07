TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Hits Season High

The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series.

“The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total viewers. It was down approximately 14% in the demo and 12% in total viewers, however, compared to last season’s finale.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.1, 5 million) was steady. “Dateline NBC” (0.7, 4 million) was down.

“Salvation” (0.3, 2.5 million) and “Elementary” (0.4, 3.4 million) were even on CBS.

For Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.5 million) was even.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.3 million) was even on CW, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.2, 0.92 million) dipped.