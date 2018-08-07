TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Hits Season High

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1410" - Season Finale - After surviving shocking twists and turns, and a journey filled with laughter, tears, love and controversy, Becca heads to the Maldives with her final two bachelors: Blake and Garrett. She can envision a future with both men, but time is running out. Then later, Becca will be in studio with Blake and Garrett to discuss the stunning outcome and the heartwrenching decisions that changed all of their lives forever, on "The Bachelorette: The Three-Hour Live Finale," airing MONDAY, AUG. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert)BECCA KUFRIN, GARRETT
CREDIT: ABC

The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series.

The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total viewers. It was down approximately 14% in the demo and 12% in total viewers, however, compared to last season’s finale.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.1, 5 million) was steady. “Dateline NBC” (0.7, 4 million) was down.

“Salvation” (0.3, 2.5 million) and “Elementary” (0.4, 3.4 million) were even on CBS.

For Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.5 million) was even.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3, 1.3 million) was even on CW, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.2, 0.92 million) dipped.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

More TV

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1410" -

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Finale Hits Season High

    The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series. “The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total […]

  • CBS Illustration

    Dark Cloud Hangs Over CBS as Staff Awaits the Fate of Leslie Moonves

    The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series. “The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total […]

  • HGTV to Restore 'Brady Bunch House'

    HGTV to Restore 'Brady Bunch House'

    The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series. “The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total […]

  • Orange Is the New Black Season

    'Orange Is The New Black' Season 6 Has Strong U.S. Debut on Netflix, Nielsen Finds

    The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series. “The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total […]

  • An Open Letter to Hollywood

    In Open Letter, Hollywood Companies Pledge to Improve Transgender Representation

    The season finale of “The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings and scored new season highs for the ABC reality series. “The Bachelorette” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers across its three hour broadcast. That is up nearly 40% in the demo versus last week and over 20% in total […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad