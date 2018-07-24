TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Monday for 9th Straight Week

“The Bachelorette” topped the Monday overnight ratings for its ninth week, with ABC winning Monday for the sixth straight week overall.

“The Bachelorette” drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers, down only slightly in both measures from last week. After that, “The Proposal” held steady with a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.0, 5 million) dipped slightly in the demo, as did “Dateline NBC” (0.8, 4.5 million).

CBS aired repeats except for a steady “Elementary” (0.4, 3.5 million).

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.6 million) was even.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.3,1.5 million) was even on CW, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3,1.3 million) was up in total viewers.