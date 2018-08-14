TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Rises in Monday Season Debut

“Bachelor in Paradise” was the top show in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings, but was still down from last season’s Monday debut.

The ABC series drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers on Monday night. That is down just over 20% in the key demo and just over 10% in total viewers compared to the show’s first Monday episode in 2017, which was also the season premiere. This week’s episode was up, however, when compared to the season premiere from last Tuesday, which drew a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers.

Later on ABC, “The Proposal” (0.6, 2.5 million) dipped in total viewers.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.1, 5.2 million) was steady and was the top show of the night in total viewers. “Dateline NBC” (0.8, 4.4 million) ticked up.

“Salvation” (0.3, 2.6 million) was even on CBS, while “Elementary” (0.4, 3.5 million) was up in viewers.

“So You Think You Can Dance” (0.6, 2.6 million) held steady on Fox.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.5, 1.7 million) is at a season high while “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.4, 1.3 million) was also up.