TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Narrowly Tops 'American Ninja Warrior' on Labor Day

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Cleveland Qualifier" -- Pictured: Dan Galiczynski
CREDIT: Duane Prokop/NBC

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” came out just ahead of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” in the key demo in the Labor Day Monday overnight ratings.

As it stands, a three-hour episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” is at a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 with 4.2 million viewers, while “American Ninja Warrior” is at 1.0 and 4.8 million viewers. “Bachelor in Paradise” hit a new Monday low with this week’s episode, while “American Ninja Warrior” was also down from last week. Neither drop was unexpected, however, given the holiday.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.5, 2.4 million) was also down.

On CBS, “Salvation” (0.3, 2.4 million) and “Elementary” (0.5, 3.3 million) both held mostly steady.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”(0.3, 1.3 million) was down in both measures while ” Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (0.3, 1.1 million) dipped in total viewers.

